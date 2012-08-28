TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's rolled copper output fell 5.7 percent in July from a year earlier, as slowing economic growth around the world dented demand for everything from air conditioners to chips.

July production fell to 77,764 tonnes after seasonal adjustment, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said on Tuesday.

The figure represents an increase of 9 percent from June, the association said.

Rolled copper is used mainly in semiconductor lead frames, connectors in electronics parts and cars, and pipes for air conditioners.

The industry is looking for annual production of 825,300 tonnes, or an increase of 2.4 percent and the association usually revises the forecast in September to reflect market conditions.

