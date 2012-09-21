* Rolled copper output falls 6.5 pct in Aug yr/yr

* Industry body also lowers production forecast for year (Adds downgrade of output forecast for 2012/13)

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's output of rolled copper, used mainly in electronics and car parts, in August dropped from the year before for the 14th straight month, as slowing economic growth around the world curbed demand.

Japanese rolled copper production fell 6.5 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 66,050 tonnes in August after seasonal adjustment, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said on Friday.

The association also revised down its output forecast for the year to March 2013 to 788,100 tonnes, a 2.2 percent decline from the year before, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in the semiconductor sector. It had earlier touted a 2.4 percent increase to 825,300 tonnes.

For details of July rolled copper output data, click on (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)