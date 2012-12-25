TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell to 61,696 tonnes in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a 4.6 percent decrease from October, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)