Tokyo Jan 25 Japan's output of rolled copper product fell to 57,523 tonnes in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 5.5 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The figure represents a 6.9 percent decrease from the previous month, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on .

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; editing by Miral Fahmy)