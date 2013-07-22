TOKYO, July 22 Japan's output of rolled copper product totalled 63,579 tonnes in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The figure represents a 0.3 percent decrease from May, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

