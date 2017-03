TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper and major miners have agreed a more than 10 percent increase in copper concentrate treatment and refining charges for 2013, from $63.50 a tonne last year, a source said on Wednesday.

Pan Pacific and one major global miner were set to agree on an increase of at least 11 percent in treatment and refining charges (TC/RC), a source at the Japanese smelter told Reuters in December.