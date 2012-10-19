UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's copper cable shipments fell an estimated 3.3 percent in September from a year earlier to 57,200 tonnes, their first drop in five months, as demand from carmakers decreased for the first time in 14 months, an industry body said on Friday.
After the government ended subsidies for environmentally-friendly cars on Sept. 21, new car sales fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc shows.
For the breakdown of September copper wire shipments, announced by the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association, click on.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources