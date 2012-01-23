M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese copper wire and cable shipments rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 58,400 tonnes in December, an industry body said on Monday.
That was down from 60,429 tonnes in November, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association showed.
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.
TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.