TOKYO Feb 20 Japanese copper wire and cable shipments fell 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier to an estimated 56,000 tonnes, hurt by a plunge in demand from utilities and lacklustre orders from electronic parts makers and other exporters.

The January level also marked a 4.7 percent slide from 58,711 tonnes in December, data from the Japanese Electric Wire and Cable Makers' Association showed.

Demand from power utilities hit its lowest in 35 years in January due to cutbacks in capital spending after the Fukushima crisis, as nuclear reactors were idled amid public safety concerns and utilities diverted funds to purchase oil and gas.

Japan's appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity and already weak in the wake of the global financial crisis, took a fresh beating after the March earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic production. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)