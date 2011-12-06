TOKYO Dec 6 A member of the Japanese ruling party's panel on corporate governance said on Tuesday that it is vital to create rules that satisfy global investors, hours after an independent panel urged legal action against Olympus Corp executives in one of Japan's biggest accounting scandals.

Shinsuke Amiya, a Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker, also said the panel would use the expert report on the Olympus scandal that was released on Tuesday to discuss how to recover market trust.

The ruling party panel will discuss issues including whether to make it mandatory to appoint external board members. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)