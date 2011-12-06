TOKYO Dec 6 A member of the Japanese
ruling party's panel on corporate governance said on Tuesday
that it is vital to create rules that satisfy global investors,
hours after an independent panel urged legal action against
Olympus Corp executives in one of Japan's biggest
accounting scandals.
Shinsuke Amiya, a Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker, also
said the panel would use the expert report on the Olympus
scandal that was released on Tuesday to discuss how to recover
market trust.
The ruling party panel will discuss issues including whether
to make it mandatory to appoint external board members.
(Reporting by Sumio Ito, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by
Joseph Radford)