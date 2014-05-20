Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
TOKYO May 20 The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has called for a cut in the corporate tax rate and an expansion of the tax base, in a bid to increase the competitiveness of corporate Japan, according to the party's draft proposals unveiled on Tuesday.
The LDP also said the government should lay out the timing and target of the corporate tax cut to help domestic and foreign firms in their decisions on new capital investment, employment and business development.
The draft proposal came ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "growth strategy" of economic structural reform due in June.
The LDP has also proposed the inclusion of multiple full-time committee members on the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) investment board, the draft proposal said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BERLIN, March 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble values the work of Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is at the centre of a row over comments he made about southern European countries, a ministry spokeswoman said.
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review.