FULL TEXT-CERAWEEK-Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih's speech
March 7 The following is the full text of a speech by Saudi Khalid Al-Falih, minister for energy, industry and mineral resources of Saudi Arabia at CERAWeek in Houston on Tuesday.
TOKYO May 9 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co and South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank will agree to supply each other with oil products in case their refineries are shut down by emergencies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The deal marked the first time that a Japanese oil firm would secure a stable supply deal with a foreign firm in case of natural disasters or other problems, said the report, which cited unidentified company sources. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 7 The following is the full text of a speech by Saudi Khalid Al-Falih, minister for energy, industry and mineral resources of Saudi Arabia at CERAWeek in Houston on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 11 other Democrats said on Tuesday it was "critical" that the Trump administration leave in place new vehicle fuel efficiency rules, saying the higher standards were achievable.
OSLO, March 7 Global warming will disrupt four-fifths of the world's oceans by 2050 if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising, threatening fish that are the main source of food for a billion people, scientists said on Tuesday.