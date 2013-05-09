(Adds details)
TOKYO May 9 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
and South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank have agreed to
supply each other with oil products in case their refineries are
shut down by emergencies, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
The deal marked the first time that a Japanese oil firm
would secure a stable supply deal with a foreign firm in case of
natural disasters or other problems, said the report, which
cited unidentified company sources.
Under the two-year deal, Cosmo Oil could ship crude and
semi-product to Hyundai's plant to refine for Cosmo if it had
problems with its plants, such as the year-long shutdown of its
main 220,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery in 2011 due to
extensive fire damage to LPG tanks after a magnitude 9.0 quake.
In 2008, the two firms agreed to work together to sell more
gasoline and diesel overseas, and to consider possible
cooperation in refining and the supply and trading of oil and
petrochemical products.
The two firms have also teamed up in building a benzene,
toluene and paraxylene (BTX) production plant in South Korea.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)