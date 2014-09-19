TOKYO, Sept 19 A small Singapore-based hedge fund accused of insider trading in Japan is disputing the charge, the latest financial institution to brave the odds and challenge the regulator in an attempt to stave off damage to its reputation.

Last year, Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) accused MAM Pte of acting on an insider tip about a share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass and demanded the hedge fund pay a penalty of 8 million yen ($74,710).

The regulators' case against MAM was based on testimony from Junpei Harino, a former JP Morgan employee who admitted to passing on information to the fund.

During a hearing on Friday, Harino changed his testimony, and said he had not passed on insider information. SESC officials were present at the hearing and also questioned Harino. Asked about the case, legal representatives for MAM said the fund was not guilty of insider trading.

MAM's case comes almost three months after Stats Investment Management, a small Japanese hedge fund, also disputed the regulators' finding of insider trading linked to an offering by energy firm Inpex Corp.

Such challenges are uncommon in Japan, largely because most financial firms would rather pay the fine than risk courting the ire of the regulator and alarming clients.

The odds are also not in the companies' favour: Japanese courts have ruled in favour of financial institutions in only two out of 313 cases bought against the regulator, lawyers say.

Naohiko Matsuo, a lawyer at legal firm Nishimura & Asahi, said the regulator can sometimes be too hasty in its ruling. "In the West, normally, you'd try to show your innocence by challenging such charges," he added.

Japan's financial regulator has toughened its crackdown on insider trading since 2010. So far, it has levied fines against the country's top brokerages Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group, and like most institutions charged, the companies agreed to pay the penalties. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)