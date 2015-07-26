TOKYO, July 26 A small airplane crashed into a residential area of the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Sunday, setting fire to houses and cars and injuring at least two people, the Tokyo Fire Department said.

One person was rescued unconscious from the plane after the crash and another woman was found unconscious among the wreckage on the ground, the Fire Department said.

There were no other details about possible casualties and it was not known how many people were on the board the plane.

At least three houses and two cars were ablaze, according to the Fire Debarment. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)