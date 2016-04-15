BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's securities watchdog will recommend as early as Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the country's financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will recommend that the Financial Service Agency impose an "administrative punishment" on Credit Suisse, the person said, after it found internal management failures had allowed information on a listed company to be disclosed before an official announcement.
The SESC and Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting By Takahiko Wada and Thomas Wilson. Writing by Thomas Wilson)
* Snap Inc - will hold quarterly conference call to discuss Q1 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: