TOKYO Aug 16 Shares of Japanese robotics
company Cyberdyne Inc tumbled as much as 11 percent on
Tuesday after U.S.-based short-selling firm Citron Research
questioned the stock's valuation and said it was primed for a
big fall.
The criticism of Cyberdyne, which has a market value of
about $2.6 billion, by Andrew Left's Citron is the second attack
by a short-seller on a big Japanese company in less than a
month. In late July, Glaucus Research Group took aim at Itochu
Corp's accounting practices, triggering a slide in its
shares and sparking angry denials from the Japanese trading
house.
Based in Ibaraki prefecture, Cyberdyne makes the Hybrid
Assistive Limb (HAL), a powered robotic suit used in
rehabilitation of patients who had spinal cord injury or brain
stroke.
In a report this week, Citron, comparing Cyberdyne with
other walk-assist robots made by other companies, called the
stock "the most ridiculously priced stock in the world", and
warned Japanese investors to "exercise extreme caution".
California-based Citron also set a target price of 300 yen
for the stock, 85 percent lower than Monday's closing price. The
report did not say if Citron has a short position on the stock.
Cyberdyne called Citron's report "misleading" and "an
attempt to push down the stock price".
"The report has a malicious intention and there are many
factual errors. We are talking to our lawyers and thinking of
ways to deal with the company including a lawsuit," chief
financial officer Shinji Uga told Reuters on the phone.
HAL is already in practical use as a recognized medical
device in Germany, according to Cyberdyne. It steps in between
the cerebral nerve system and the muscles to help reconstruct a
network loop, and is used as a treatment to improve motor
function in patients with neurological disorders.
"The robots that Citron is talking about in the report are
different types of robots which are walk-assist robots. HAL and
those robots have different functions, purposes and markets. It
is manipulating retail investors without mentioning these
facts," Uga said.
Short-sellers have previously targeted Chinese companies in
Hong Kong and some other centres in Asia, but some activists
have been put off by tough regulatory action.
Influential short-seller Left, who targeted Canadian
drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals last year in a
high-profile battle, himself has been pursued by Hong Kong's
securities regulator over a 2012 report on Chinese property
developer Evergrande.
Cyberdyne shares dived on Tuesday to as low as 1,852, their
lowest since late June, before ending 6.8 percent lower at 1,935
yen.
Citigroup analyst Hidemaru Yamaguchi wrote in a report that
the broker remains bullish on Cyberdyne's shares.
HAL differs significantly from existing walk-assist devices
in both its mechanism and its effects, he said. Citigroup, which
has a 'buy' rating with a target price of 3,100 yen, also
expects HAL to be approved for use in the United States
following approvals in Japan and Europe.
