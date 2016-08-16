TOKYO Aug 16 Shares of Japanese robotics company Cyberdyne Inc tumbled as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after U.S.-based short-selling firm Citron Research questioned the stock's valuation and said it was primed for a big fall.

The criticism of Cyberdyne, which has a market value of about $2.6 billion, by Andrew Left's Citron is the second attack by a short-seller on a big Japanese company in less than a month. In late July, Glaucus Research Group took aim at Itochu Corp's accounting practices, triggering a slide in its shares and sparking angry denials from the Japanese trading house.

Based in Ibaraki prefecture, Cyberdyne makes the Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL), a powered robotic suit used in rehabilitation of patients who had spinal cord injury or brain stroke.

In a report this week, Citron, comparing Cyberdyne with other walk-assist robots made by other companies, called the stock "the most ridiculously priced stock in the world", and warned Japanese investors to "exercise extreme caution".

California-based Citron also set a target price of 300 yen for the stock, 85 percent lower than Monday's closing price. The report did not say if Citron has a short position on the stock.

Cyberdyne called Citron's report "misleading" and "an attempt to push down the stock price".

"The report has a malicious intention and there are many factual errors. We are talking to our lawyers and thinking of ways to deal with the company including a lawsuit," chief financial officer Shinji Uga told Reuters on the phone.

HAL is already in practical use as a recognized medical device in Germany, according to Cyberdyne. It steps in between the cerebral nerve system and the muscles to help reconstruct a network loop, and is used as a treatment to improve motor function in patients with neurological disorders.

"The robots that Citron is talking about in the report are different types of robots which are walk-assist robots. HAL and those robots have different functions, purposes and markets. It is manipulating retail investors without mentioning these facts," Uga said.

Short-sellers have previously targeted Chinese companies in Hong Kong and some other centres in Asia, but some activists have been put off by tough regulatory action.

Influential short-seller Left, who targeted Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals last year in a high-profile battle, himself has been pursued by Hong Kong's securities regulator over a 2012 report on Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Cyberdyne shares dived on Tuesday to as low as 1,852, their lowest since late June, before ending 6.8 percent lower at 1,935 yen.

Citigroup analyst Hidemaru Yamaguchi wrote in a report that the broker remains bullish on Cyberdyne's shares.

HAL differs significantly from existing walk-assist devices in both its mechanism and its effects, he said. Citigroup, which has a 'buy' rating with a target price of 3,100 yen, also expects HAL to be approved for use in the United States following approvals in Japan and Europe. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)