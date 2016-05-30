* Five-tranche issue resets pricing benchmarks in negative
rate environment
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, May 30 (IFR) - Societe Generale ended a
four-month drought in the Samurai bond market last week with a
120 billion yen ($1.09 billion) five-tranche transaction,
dispelling doubts that issuance would peter out after the Bank
of Japan's negative rate policy and volatile markets created a
gap in pricing.
The offering set new pricing benchmarks that will provide a
template for other international issuers looking to the yen
market. Credit Agricole today began marketing a senior
and subordinated Tier 2 Samurai bond offering, via itself,
Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC
Nikko.
SocGen's offering was the first Samurai in the current
Japanese fiscal year, which began April 1, as well as the first
since the BoJ's negative interest rate move in January forced
domestic yields lower and rocked cross-currency swaps, leaving
issuers and bankers searching for new pricing levels.
"We asked investors and anchors how much they were willing
to compromise, how much was the minimum acceptable level,
because nobody knew," said one of the lead managers. "It was all
very new, and there was a gap. It was difficult."
SocGen found middle ground in the longer maturities, such as
the seven-year tenor and subordinated tranches, both of which
provided higher returns that the usual five-year widely favoured
by Samurai investors last year.
The new 2023s also benefited the issuer by minimizing the
premium it had to pay over its euro secondary curve. The
seven-year required a 5bp premium, which was generally in line
with what issuers paid in Samurai in 2015, said another banker
on the deal.
Seven-year market
"This is a seven-year market now," said one of the lead
managers. "A lack of supply has motivated a lot of investor
interest. The Japanese investor base is now willing to go longer
for more spread. It also helps that the euro-yen basis requires
a smaller premium for the issuer in longer tenors."
As a result, SocGen's 53.7 billion yen seven year was the
largest of last week's four tranches. That portion priced at a
0.28 percent coupon, in the middle of the guidance range of
0.25-0.30 percent, but wider than the 0.25 percent target of the
issuer.
The 19.5 billion yen five-year tenor, which priced at a 0.15
percent coupon, required a 17bp premium over the French bank's
euro secondaries, which was more than the issuer would have
wanted to pay, said the banker.
The 4.1 billion yen 10-year priced at 0.40 percent, or the
wide-end guidance that was first announced at 0.35-0.40 percent
and later revised to 0.39-0.40 percent.
Moving the Japanese investors towards longer tenors was not
easy. The banker said some accounts were not able to receive
internal approvals in time.
Bankers said they also accommodated investor needs by
marketing the senior tranches on an absolute coupon basis,
rather than spread.
"We are adapting to a coupon marketing method rather than
spread because the spread is already negative," said the banker.
"This was beneficial for buyers now that spread levels have
become too tight. This is quite a new situation for Samurai."
Going down the curve
The leads were surprised to see that the hunger for yield had
also sparked newfound interest in the subordinated portions from
a different investor base away from the usual central (core)
buyers. Corporate investors accounted for half the orders across
SocGen's 10-year bullet and 10 non-call five tranches.
"This is a huge improvement and should help move the T2
market forward in Samurai," said the previous banker.
The 27.7 billion yen 10 non-call five proved more popular,
considering the coupon was similar to the 10-year bullet, but
had a call option that could shorten the maturity of the bonds.
It priced at five-year yen swaps plus 175bp with a 1.705 percent
coupon for the first five years. The coupon will reset to the
six-month yen Libor plus 175bp thereafter.
The 15 billion yen 10-year bullet priced at par to yield
1.834 percent, or 170bp over yen swaps.
Never-ending discovery
European banks that are rated similar to SocGen's A2/A/A are
expected to follow it to the Samurai market. Double A rated
banks, which have been the Samurai market's most prominent
issuers, are expected to stay shut out unless they are
interested in issuing subordinated issues.
"For most of the Double A European banks, the issue is not
the credit; it's the spread. Maybe after June, if Brexit happens
and that widens euro secondaries, the situation could improve
and make that possible," said the banker.
SocGen's senior notes are expected to be rated on par with
the issuer, while the subordinated tranches have scored BBB from
S&P and A- from both Fitch and R&I.
The French lender last visited the Tokyo market in June to
issue 43.6 billion yen three-tranche T2 bonds.
Daiwa, MUMSS, Mizuho and Societe Generale were the joint
lead managers on the latest offering.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)