* Five-tranche issue resets pricing benchmarks in negative rate environment

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, May 30 (IFR) - Societe Generale ended a four-month drought in the Samurai bond market last week with a 120 billion yen ($1.09 billion) five-tranche transaction, dispelling doubts that issuance would peter out after the Bank of Japan's negative rate policy and volatile markets created a gap in pricing.

The offering set new pricing benchmarks that will provide a template for other international issuers looking to the yen market. Credit Agricole today began marketing a senior and subordinated Tier 2 Samurai bond offering, via itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko.

SocGen's offering was the first Samurai in the current Japanese fiscal year, which began April 1, as well as the first since the BoJ's negative interest rate move in January forced domestic yields lower and rocked cross-currency swaps, leaving issuers and bankers searching for new pricing levels.

"We asked investors and anchors how much they were willing to compromise, how much was the minimum acceptable level, because nobody knew," said one of the lead managers. "It was all very new, and there was a gap. It was difficult."

SocGen found middle ground in the longer maturities, such as the seven-year tenor and subordinated tranches, both of which provided higher returns that the usual five-year widely favoured by Samurai investors last year.

The new 2023s also benefited the issuer by minimizing the premium it had to pay over its euro secondary curve. The seven-year required a 5bp premium, which was generally in line with what issuers paid in Samurai in 2015, said another banker on the deal.

Seven-year market

"This is a seven-year market now," said one of the lead managers. "A lack of supply has motivated a lot of investor interest. The Japanese investor base is now willing to go longer for more spread. It also helps that the euro-yen basis requires a smaller premium for the issuer in longer tenors."

As a result, SocGen's 53.7 billion yen seven year was the largest of last week's four tranches. That portion priced at a 0.28 percent coupon, in the middle of the guidance range of 0.25-0.30 percent, but wider than the 0.25 percent target of the issuer.

The 19.5 billion yen five-year tenor, which priced at a 0.15 percent coupon, required a 17bp premium over the French bank's euro secondaries, which was more than the issuer would have wanted to pay, said the banker.

The 4.1 billion yen 10-year priced at 0.40 percent, or the wide-end guidance that was first announced at 0.35-0.40 percent and later revised to 0.39-0.40 percent.

Moving the Japanese investors towards longer tenors was not easy. The banker said some accounts were not able to receive internal approvals in time.

Bankers said they also accommodated investor needs by marketing the senior tranches on an absolute coupon basis, rather than spread.

"We are adapting to a coupon marketing method rather than spread because the spread is already negative," said the banker. "This was beneficial for buyers now that spread levels have become too tight. This is quite a new situation for Samurai." Going down the curve The leads were surprised to see that the hunger for yield had also sparked newfound interest in the subordinated portions from a different investor base away from the usual central (core) buyers. Corporate investors accounted for half the orders across SocGen's 10-year bullet and 10 non-call five tranches.

"This is a huge improvement and should help move the T2 market forward in Samurai," said the previous banker.

The 27.7 billion yen 10 non-call five proved more popular, considering the coupon was similar to the 10-year bullet, but had a call option that could shorten the maturity of the bonds. It priced at five-year yen swaps plus 175bp with a 1.705 percent coupon for the first five years. The coupon will reset to the six-month yen Libor plus 175bp thereafter.

The 15 billion yen 10-year bullet priced at par to yield 1.834 percent, or 170bp over yen swaps. Never-ending discovery European banks that are rated similar to SocGen's A2/A/A are expected to follow it to the Samurai market. Double A rated banks, which have been the Samurai market's most prominent issuers, are expected to stay shut out unless they are interested in issuing subordinated issues.

"For most of the Double A European banks, the issue is not the credit; it's the spread. Maybe after June, if Brexit happens and that widens euro secondaries, the situation could improve and make that possible," said the banker.

SocGen's senior notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer, while the subordinated tranches have scored BBB from S&P and A- from both Fitch and R&I.

The French lender last visited the Tokyo market in June to issue 43.6 billion yen three-tranche T2 bonds.

Daiwa, MUMSS, Mizuho and Societe Generale were the joint lead managers on the latest offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)