TOKYO, Dec 27 Debt-riddled Japan on
Tuesday relaxed its self-imposed decades-old ban on military
equipment exports in a move that will open new markets to its
defence contractors and help the nation squeeze more out of its
defence budget.
The government's security council agreed to the relaxing of
the ban to allow Japan to take part in the joint development and
production of arms with other countries and to supply military
equipment for humanitarian missions, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Osamu Fujimura said at a news conference.
"The new standards (on weapons exports) are a result of the
government considering measures that required attention amid
recent changes to the environment surrounding international
defence equipment," Fujimura said, referring to rising arms
costs that could put strain on the government, with public debt
twice the size of its economy.
The rule adopted in 1967 banned sales to communist
countries, those involved in international conflicts or subject
to United Nations sanctions.
It later became a blanket ban on exports and on the
development and production of weapons with countries other than
the United States, making it impossible for manufacturers to
participate in multinational projects.
"The regulations on weapons exports are based on the concept
that as a pacifist country Japan should aim to avoid fanning
international conflicts, and we will keep a close watch on
exports," Fujimura said .
The relaxing of the rules does not mean Japan will begin
openly selling its military products to the world -- exports
will be limited to strategic allies like the U.S.
The move could still allow companies such as Mitsubishi
Heavy to join the development of Lockheed Martin's
F-35, which Tokyo picked last week as its next frontline
fighter, planning to buy 42 machines at an estimated cost of
more than $7 billion.
Although Japan is the world's sixth-biggest military
spender, it often pays more than double other nations for the
same equipment because local export-restricted manufacturers can
only fill small orders at a high cost.
Removing the ban would stretch its defence purse further as
military spending in neighbouring China expands.
This year, Beijing raised military outlays by 12.7 percent.
That included money for its own stealth fighter, the J-20, which
made its maiden flight in January.
In contrast, Japan's defence budget has been shrinking in
past years as ballooning costs for social security and servicing
its growing debt pile squeeze other spending.
Given fiscal restraints, Tokyo is keen to make its defence
programme more efficient to maintain its military capability in
the face of China's rise and growing uncertainties in the
region.
The relaxation of the ban, that has been modified in the
past to allow sharing of military technology with the U.S.,
could also be a boon for Japanese manufacturers as the strong
yen weighs on their civilian exports and weak domestic demand
and budget constraints restrict growth at home.
