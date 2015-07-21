(Adds comment on South China Sea)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, July 21 Japan called on China on Tuesday
to halt construction of oil-and-gas exploration platforms in the
East China Sea close to waters claimed by both nations,
concerned that Chinese drills could tap reservoirs that extend
into Japanese territory.
Japan's Defense Ministry added the demand to its annual
defense review after hawkish members of the ruling party
complained that its original draft was too soft on China, a
ministry official said.
China resumed exploration in the East China Sea two years
ago, the report said. In 2012, Japan's government had angered
Beijing and purchased a disputed island chain there. Before
then, Beijing had curtailed activities under an agreement with
Japan to jointly develop undersea resources in disputed areas.
"We have confirmed that China has started construction of
new ocean (exploration) platforms and we repeat our opposition
to unilateral development by China and call for a halt," the
ministry said.
The platforms are being erected on the Chinese side of a
median line delineating the exclusive economic zones of the two
countries, the Japanese ministry official said.
Tokyo worries that the platforms will tap into gas fields
that overlap the median line and could also be used as radar
stations or bases for drones or other aircraft to monitor air
and sea activity near the disputed chain of islets, known as
the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
China's defense and foreign ministries did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the Japanese report.
The report didn't disclose details of the location or number
of offshore platforms being erected by China.
The 500-page report, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government, also commented on the disputed South China Sea where
Japan and other countries have criticised Chinese land
reclamation projects as a threat to regional security.
For the first time, the report included satellite images of
Chinese man-made islands in the South China Sea.
"China has rapidly moved ahead with land reclamation on
seven reefs in the Spratly Islands and on some is building
infrastructure including runways and harbors. Beginning with the
U.S., this is a concern for the international community," it
said.
China claims most of the 3.5 million sq km (1.35 million sq
mile) South China Sea, with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Taiwan also staking claims.
Japan has no claims in the area but fears Chinese military
bases there would bolster Beijing's influence over a region
through which $5 trillion in trade passes every year, much of it
to and from Japan.
China has said its construction work in the South China Sea
would be used for defense as well as to provide civilian
services that would benefit other countries.
Japan and the Philippines have conducted two joint naval
exercises in and around the South China Sea. In June, Abe and
Philippine President Benigno Aquino said they would begin talks
that could give Japan access to Philippine bases.
Japan has also said it may begin air patrols in the South
China Sea. China said it would see that as interference.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by
Mark Bendeich)