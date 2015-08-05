TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's defence minister triggered
a new row over controversial security legislation on Wednesday
when he said the bills under consideration by parliament would
not rule out the military transporting the nuclear weapons of
foreign forces.
Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, however, was quick to add
that such a development was in reality impossible because of
Japan's long-standing policy of not possessing or producing
nuclear arms and not letting others bring them into the country.
Still, an opposition lawmaker immediately demanded that
Nakatani apologise for the remarks, which came one day ahead of
the 70th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
The remarks will likely give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - who
has already seen his ratings slip due to public doubts over the
security bills - a fresh headache after his special adviser drew
fire by saying the legislation did not need to be "legally
consistent" with the pacifist constitution.
The adviser later withdrew the comment and apologised.
"The letter of the legislation is not ruling out (the
transportation of nuclear weapons). But we are not at all
assuming something like that. It is impossible because of the
three non-nuclear principles," Nakatani told a panel in the
upper chamber of parliament.
Abe's cabinet adopted a resolution last year reinterpreting
the pacifist constitution, drafted by Americans after World War
Two, to let Japan exercise collective self-defence, or defend an
ally under attack.
The unpopular bills have already passed the lower house and
Abe's ruling bloc has a majority in the upper house as well. But
surveys show a majority of voters are opposed to what would be a
significant shift in Japan's defence policy.
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, whose election district is
in Hiroshima prefecture, joined Nakatani in denying the
possibility of Japan's armed forces carrying nuclear arms for
friendly nations even under the new legislation.
"Considering our country's policy and stance toward nuclear
(weapons) including the three non-nuclear principles, it is
plainly inconceivable (for the Japanese military) to transport
nuclear (weapons)," he said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Linda Sieg and Nick
Macfie)