TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's defence budget will post
the biggest drop in more than half a century next year but Tokyo
will make new investments in equipment to help defend remote
islands, the defence ministry said on Friday.
The focus on defence of remote islands comes as Japan's ties
with neighbouring China and South Korea have deteriorated
sharply over competing sovereignty claims for tiny islets in the
seas between them.
The ministry said it requested 4.59 trillion yen ($58
billion) in budget appropriations for the year starting next
April 1, down 1.3 percent from the current year.
That would mark the 11th consecutive year of decline in the
defence budget and the largest percentage drop in 58 years.
The fall will be significant next year due mainly to
across-the-board pay cuts for government workers, a measure
aimed at helping finance reconstruction following last year's
earthquake and tsunami.
But the ministry plans to earmark 2.5 billion yen in next
year's budget to buy its first four armoured amphibious
vehicles, which could be used to counter threats against remote
islands.
"In Japan's southwest, for example, there are many small
islands. It is just not feasible to deploy troops to each
island," a ministry official said.
"If some enemy force makes a landing, what can we do? It is
necessary to obtain a capability that enables us to take action
against such enemy threats."
In a sweeping update of its national defence policies two
years ago, Japan decided to bolster its defence posture in its
southwest, where it shares a maritime border with China.
Japan is locked in a bitter territorial dispute with China
over East China Sea islets that both countries claim. The isles,
called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, are located near
rich fishing grounds and potentially large gas reserves.
Also, Tokyo's ties with Seoul frayed badly after President
Lee Myung-bak last month became the first South Korean leader to
set foot on a set of islands claimed by both countries and
located about midway between them, known as Takeshima in Japan
and Dokdo in Korea.
Japan's Coast Guard plans to procure seven new patrol ships
next year to strengthen its surveillance activities, while the
Foreign Ministry is more than doubling a budget for promoting
globally Japan's stance on the disputed islets to 1 billion yen,
covering costs such as holding symposiums, producing pamphlets
and making Internet videos.
In a news conference last month, Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda vowed to protect all of Japan's territories and waters, but
also said the government would deal with territorial disputes
calmly.
In the defence ministry budget request, about 21 billion yen
is set aside to boost its capacity to defend against cyber
attacks. The government and the private sector have come under
growing hacking threats in recent years.
The ministry plans to set up a team of about 100 officials
and soldiers, tentatively named the "cyber space defence squad",
to collect information on cyber attacks and conduct research on
cyber security.
($1 = 78.9700 Japanese yen)
