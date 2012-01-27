TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Defence Ministry said on Friday it has suspended dealings with Mitsubishi Electric Corp, saying the manufacturer overcharged for its services.

The ministry said in a statement that it will carry out an investigation and avoid dealings with the electronics and information technology company until the facts are clarified.

Mitsubishi Electric admitted earlier on Friday that it had overcharged the Defence Ministry as well as government-related agencies involved in the space programme, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro)