TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Defence Ministry
said on Friday it has suspended dealings with Mitsubishi
Electric Corp, saying the manufacturer overcharged for
its services.
The ministry said in a statement that it will carry out an
investigation and avoid dealings with the electronics and
information technology company until the facts are clarified.
Mitsubishi Electric admitted earlier on Friday that it had
overcharged the Defence Ministry as well as government-related
agencies involved in the space programme, including the Japan
Aerospace Exploration Agency.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro)