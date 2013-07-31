By Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, July 31
TOKYO, July 31 The U.S. Defense Department's
chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, will on Thursday meet
officials in Tokyo overseeing Japan's defense contractors, his
first visit with industry regulators reviewing the pacifist
nation's decades-old ban on overseas arms sales.
The under secretary of defense for acquisitions, technology
and logistics will meet officials at the Ministry of Economy
Trade and Industry, a spokesman for the U.S. military said. He
will also visit the foreign affairs and defense ministries.
The three ministries are together considering guidelines on
what weapons, and to whom, Japanese defense contractors could
sell arms.
Almost half-century-old export restrictions have isolated
Japan's defense contractors, keeping the industry small,
fractured and cost heavy.
While dual-use equipment such as cameras, that are also sold
for civilian use, are exempt, such devices are rarely sold
directly to armies by their Japanese makers.
The U.S. military, for example, uses Panasonic Corp's
rugged laptop computers to guide drones, but buys them
through a third-party vendor.
Kendall's visit to the Ministry of Economy Trade and
Industry, which regulates exports, could help the U.S. Defense
Department build deeper ties with industry officials who will
play a key role in formulating rule changes that may allow
companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the
maker of the World War Two-era Zero fighter, and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd, which builds submarines, become
suppliers to the United States.
"We see the possibility of joint development as a major
step," Tatsuhiko Nojima, executive vice president at Mitsubishi
Heavy told a news briefing in Tokyo to announce the company's
results for the quarter that ended on June 30.
"This represents a big business chance."
Kendall, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in
October 2011, wants to visit the ministry because it regulates
Japan's defense industry, said an official at the ministry, who
declined to be identified. The meet-and-greet may include
discussion of the export restrictions, he said.
GOING FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT
Japan's government on Friday published a policy paper, its
latest step away from the constraints of its pacifist
constitution and part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's review of
defense posture in the face of perceived threats from China and
North Korea.
In it, the government said it would "aggressively promote
joint international development production with the United
States, Britain and other countries".
Doing so could help it beef up its military by letting
defense-equipment makers expand production and lower costs
through greater scale without having to raise spending. The
United States too could benefit from lower costs by widening its
supply chain.
Japan's defense spending has stayed at around 1 percent of
gross domestic product for decades, but rising maintenance costs
cut its procurement budget by a third over the past 20 years.
Lockheed Martin Corp, which helped Japan build its
F-2 fighter and will supply it with F-35s assembled locally by
Mitsubishi Heavy, says it wants to include Japanese companies in
its supply chain.
Raytheon Co is also interested in Japan as a
supplier as it see renewed demand for its Patriot missile
defense system. Mitsubishi Heavy makes them under license in
Japan.
As it revamps its twin-rotor Chinook transport helicopters,
Boeing Co too could view Kawasaki Heavy, which builds
them for Japan's Self-Defense Forces, as a potential supplier.
The most immediate goal of arm exports guidelines, say
industry sources, could be to allow an upgraded ship-based SM-3
missile to be sold to third countries beyond the United States
and Japan.
Designed jointly by Raytheon and Mitsubishi Heavy, it is
meant to destroy ballistic missiles as part of a defense shield
Japan is deploying to counter any potential threat from
missile-armed North Korea.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)