TOKYO May 1 Japan's four biggest department store operators on Thursday reported a decline in sales in April, following a surge in March ahead of a rise in the consumption tax.

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd, Seven & I Holdings Co , Takashimaya Co Ltd and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd separately said the fall was milder than expected after the tax rose to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1.

Sales of luxury items such as watches, jewellery and overseas branded goods fell as much as 40 percent from the same month a year earlier, the stores said. Sales of women's clothing also fell but picked up toward the end of the month, they said.

J.Front Retailing said sales fell 15.3 percent at its Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores. Takashimaya reported a decline of 13.6 percent, and Seven & I - operator of the Sogo and Seibu stores - said sales fell 11.4 percent.

Isetan Mitsukoshi reported the mildest decline at 7.9 percent. Its Mitsukoshi store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district posted a gain of 1.1 percent thanks to demand from foreign tourists, the company said.

In March, nationwide department store sales rose 25 percent from a year earlier for the fifth straight monthly increase. (Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)