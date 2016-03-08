(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Minami Funakoshi, Thomas Wilson, Ami Miyazaki and Mari
Saito
TOKYO, March 7 In the 13 months before Niculas
Fernando died in a Japanese immigration detention center in
2014, three other men suffered the same fate.
Anwar Hussin, 57, a Rohingya from Myanmar, died on Oct.
14, 2013, after suffering a stroke while being held at the same
detention center as Fernando.
Saeid Ghadimi, a 33-year-old Iranian, choked on food and
died on March 29, 2014, at the East Japan Immigration Detention
Center in Ibaraki prefecture, a sprawling complex set among rice
paddies northeast of Tokyo.
Flaubert Lea Wandji, a 43-year-old Cameroonian, died at
the same center the next day, most likely due to acute heart
failure.
The names of Ghadimi and Wandji, and many of the details of
their deaths, have not been previously reported.
Like Fernando, Wandji died after being moved to an
observation cell so his condition could be monitored. But the
guards failed to grasp the need to take Wandji to hospital, the
watchdog committee that monitors Japan's detention centers said
in a report last March to the national Immigration Bureau, which
is part of the Justice Ministry. The report was reviewed by
Reuters.
The watchdog report drew attention to what it said was the
heavy prescription of drugs to detainees. At the time he died,
Ghadimi had been prescribed 15 different drugs, including four
painkillers, five sedatives - one a Japanese version of the
tranquilizer Xanax - and two kinds of sleeping pills, the report
said. At one point during his incarceration, he was on a
cocktail of 25 different pills.
"It is not an exaggeration to say he was in a so-called
'drugged-up state,'" Teruichi Shimomitsu, a doctor and retired
member of the watchdog body, wrote in a letter last May to
then-Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa.
Naoaki Torisu, a senior Justice Ministry official
responsible for overseeing immigration detention centers, said
parts of the committee's report were "unclear."
"Detainees take pills prescribed according to their medical
needs," he told Reuters. "I cannot grasp the exact intent behind
the committee's statement."
Two psychiatrists cited in a November 2014 national
Immigration Bureau report said the Iranian's medications did not
cause him to choke.
The prescription of sedatives and antidepressants is common
in Japan's detention centers, say doctors and detainees. Some
inmates told Reuters they were given sedatives after arguing
with guards or other detainees. Others said they became
dependent on the drugs as they faced indefinite detention.
Checks are needed to ensure doctors do not prescribe
"massive amounts" of sedatives to keep "rebellious" detainees
quiet, Shimomitsu wrote in his letter to then-Justice Minister
Kamikawa.
The Justice Ministry's Torisu disputed that sedatives were
used to pacify troublesome detainees. "Psychiatrists prescribe
them because they are deemed medically necessary," he said.
(Edited by Peter Hirschberg)