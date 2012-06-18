- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, June 19
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
0500 - Crude steel output for May
COMPANIES
0100 - NTT Docomo Inc holds annual general
shareholders' meeting
----------------------------------------------
Wednesday, June 20
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2350* - Trade data for May
2350* - MOF customs-cleared energy import data for May
- MOF preliminary customs-cleared commodity import data for
May
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly
oil data
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at
National Association of Shinkin Banks' Assembly
COMPANIES
0100 - KDDI Corp annual general shareholders'
meeting
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 21
- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business
leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan
2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June
2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan's President Yasushi
Kimura holds monthly news
----------------------------------------------
Friday, June 22
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May
COMPANIES
0100 - Toshiba Corp annual general shareholders'
meeting
0100 - Marubeni Corp annual general shareholders'
meeting
----------------------------------------------
Monday, June 25
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for
July-Sept
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, June 26
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
COMPANIES
0100 - Renesas Electronics annual general
shareholders' meeting
----------------------------------------------
Wednesday, June 27
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly
oil data
COMPANIES
- Tokyo Electric Power Co annual general
shareholders' meeting
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 28
2350*- Retail sales for May
2350*- Capital flows data for June 17-23
0030 - MOF announces detailed energy and commodities
customs-cleared import data for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
COMPANIES
- Olympus annual general shareholders' meeting
----------------------------------------------------------
