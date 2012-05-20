- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 21

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0500 - Crude steel output for April

0445 - Ex-currency tsar Toyoo Gyohten speaks at a Columbia Business School conference in Tokyo. Former Bank of Japan deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata is also due to speak

0700 - Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen takes part in a panel discussion on 'Tensions in the Global Financial Regulatory Environment' at the Columbia Business School conference in Tokyo

0800 - European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart speak at a seminar in Tokyo

0915 - Fed's Lockhart speaks on monetary policy in Tokyo

1130 - Fed's Lockhart participates in panel discussion at Tokyo conference

COMPANIES

1200 - Mitsubishi Electric Corp briefs on mid-term plan

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 22

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- First day of Bank of Japan two-day policy-setting meeting

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 23

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold a news conference in the afternoon.

2350* - Trade data for April

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 24

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 25

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Nationwide CPI for April, Tokyo CPI for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 28

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Corporate service price index for April

- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 29

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Household spending for April

2330* - Unemployment rate for April

2350* - Retail sales for April

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

---------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 30

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 31

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May

2350* - Industrial output for April

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners' earnings data for April

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for April

