BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, May 22
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- First day of Bank of Japan two-day policy-setting meeting
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
----------------------------------------------
Wednesday, May 23
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold a news conference in the afternoon.
0030- Panasonic IR Day. Ten of the company's divisions hold briefings for investors and analysts.
2350* - Trade data for April
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 24
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2330* - Reuters Tankan for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
----------------------------------------------
Friday, May 25
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Nationwide CPI for April
2330* -Tokyo CPI for May
----------------------------------------------
Monday, May 28
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2350* - Corporate service price index for April
- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, May 29
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Household spending for April
2330* - Unemployment rate for April
2350* - Retail sales for April
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
---------------------------------------------
Wednesday, May 30
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference on demographic changes and macroeconomic performance. ----------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 31
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May
2350* - Industrial output for April
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners' earnings data for April
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for April
