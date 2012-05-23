- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 24

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0300 - Japan Mining Industry Association regular luncheon meeting

0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for June-August

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 25

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Nationwide CPI for April

2330* - Tokyo CPI for May

- Japan rolled copper output for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 28

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting

2350* - Corporate service price index for April

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan's President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference

- Carmakers' production, exports for April

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 29

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Household spending for April

2330* - Unemployment rate for April

2350* - Retail sales for April

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

---------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 30

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference on demographic changes and macroeconomic performance.

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 31

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May

2350* - Industrial output for April

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners' earnings data for April

0430 - METI announces monthly oil data for April

0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for April

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 1

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Bank of Japan's head of financial markets department Shuhei Aoki to speak at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum

2330* - Reuters Tankan DI for June

2350* - MOF business capex survey

0500 - New vehicle sales for May

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts