- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 24
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2330* - Reuters Tankan for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0300 - Japan Mining Industry Association regular luncheon meeting
0500 - Japan Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for June-August
----------------------------------------------
Friday, May 25
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Nationwide CPI for April
2330* - Tokyo CPI for May
- Japan rolled copper output for May
----------------------------------------------
Monday, May 28
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting
2350* - Corporate service price index for April
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan's President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference
- Carmakers' production, exports for April
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, May 29
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Household spending for April
2330* - Unemployment rate for April
2350* - Retail sales for April
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
---------------------------------------------
Wednesday, May 30
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at international conference on demographic changes and macroeconomic performance.
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 31
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May
2350* - Industrial output for April
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners' earnings data for April
0430 - METI announces monthly oil data for April
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders for April
----------------------------------------------
Friday, June 1
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Bank of Japan's head of financial markets department Shuhei Aoki to speak at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum
2330* - Reuters Tankan DI for June
2350* - MOF business capex survey
0500 - New vehicle sales for May
