----------------------------------------------
Friday, May 25
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Nationwide CPI for April
2330* - Tokyo CPI for May
0200 - Japan rolled copper output for May
----------------------------------------------
Monday, May 28
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting
- Carmakers' production, exports for April
2350* - Corporate service price index for April
0430 - Governor of Kyoto prefecture, neighbouring Ohi
nuclear plant, to speak at National Press Club
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan's President Akihiko
Tembo holds monthly news conference
----------------------------------------------
Tuesday, May 29
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Household spending for April
2330* - Unemployment rate for April
2350* - Retail sales for April
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
0800 - Iron and Steel Federation of Japan, Chairman's
regular monthly news conference
---------------------------------------------
Wednesday, May 30
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Japan April copper exports based on Ministry of Finance
customs-cleared data
- Japan April zinc exports based on MOF's customs-cleared
data
0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at
international conference on demographic changes and
macroeconomic performance.
0030 - Ministry of Finance to announce final customs-cleared
trade data for April
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly
oil data
0700 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy briefs on June crude
oil refining outlook
----------------------------------------------
Thursday, May 31
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May
2350* - Industrial output for April
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners' earnings data for April
0430 - METI announces monthly oil data for April
0500 - Housing starts and construction orders
for April
----------------------------------------------
Friday, June 1
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance
Minister Jun Azumi
- Bank of Japan's head of financial markets department
Shuhei Aoki to speak at Euromoney Japan Forex Forum
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for June
2350* - MOF business capex survey
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - New vehicle sales for May
----------------------------------------------
Monday, June 4
ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS
0330 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak and
take questions at a seminar in Tokyo
----------------------------------------------
