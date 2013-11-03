- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily
mean that Reuters will cover it.
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Nov. 4
- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday.
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 5
0430 - Mitsui & Co quarterly earnings
0500 - Itochu Corp quarterly earnings
0530 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks in
Osaka
0601 - Fast Retailing releases October Japan Uniqlo
same-store sales
0700 - Nissan Motors Co quarterly earnings
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 6
0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
0130 - Ten-year Japanese government bond auction
0600 - Toyota Motor quarterly earnings
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Nov. 7
** 2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
0500 - September leading indicator
0600 - Inpex Corp quarterly earnings
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Nov. 8
0500 - Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex)
quarterly earnings
0530 - Marubeni Corp quarterly earnings
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Nov. 11
**2350 - September current account
**2350 - October bank lending
0500 - October economy watchers
-------------------------------------------------------
