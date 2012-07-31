(Fixes day reference in first paragraph)

* JX Nippon skips spot exports of diesel, jet fuel for August

* Cosmo Oil imports jet fuel, diesel after more than 5 months

* Jet fuel supply might be curbed as Japan stockpiles for winter

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, July 31 Japan will export up to 2.4 million fewer barrels of diesel and jet fuel in August compared with July, and exports could decline further in the months ahead as refinery outages and maintenance curbs production, keeping market premiums high, industry sources said on Tuesday.

More than 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity in Japan is currently halted for planned maintenance or because of unexpected refinery outages.

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd shut a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, because of a fire on July 19, just a few days after Japan's largest refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, started shutting down a refinery in western Japan for safety checks.

Another refiner, Cosmo Oil Co Ltd, still has no schedule for the restart of a 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU at its Chiba plant after a maintenance shutdown in mid-May. It has also delayed the restart of its 120,000 bpd CDU at the same plant to August or later.

As a result of the loss in refining capacity, Cosmo Oil resumed imports of jet fuel and diesel in July for the first time in at least five months. The company imported two diesel cargoes and one jet fuel cargo for July and is expected to import a similar volume for August, industry sources said.

So far this year it has exported about 2-3 cargoes, traders said.

LACK OF SPOT CARGOES

Idemitsu has no plans as yet to export spot diesel or jet fuel cargoes for August as it will need to assess domestic demand once its fire-hit Chiba refinery resumes operations in about 1-2 weeks, traders said.

The refiner has skipped jet fuel exports this year, but exported about two diesel cargoes every month including July.

JX Nippon skipped August spot exports of jet fuel and diesel totalling 4-6 cargoes, while keeping to term commitments of 2-4 cargoes for the month, traders said.

For September, the refiner might have to import to meet term export commitments for the products because it plans to shut crude distillation units at its 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery in Yokohama from late September to early November for scheduled maintenance.

With no definite restart date for its Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan, JX Nippon will try to offset the reduced capacity by increasing output at its other refineries and minimising the impact to its oil supplies, Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales has said.

He said the company would also reduce oil product exports in August from July and import oil products if necessary.

The reduction of cargoes could more likely be felt in the jet fuel market as Japanese refiners typically start stockpiling for winter in either September or October, traders said.

Kerosene, a similar product to jet fuel, is used as a heating fuel in Japan.

"Japanese refiners have to be mindful of having sufficient kerosene stocks when exporting jet cargoes to the international market," said a North Asian trader.

Other refiners that regularly export from Japan are Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK. The latter exports about two diesel and jet fuel cargoes every month, a Singapore-based trader said. An estimate for Shell was not immediately available.

IMPACT ON MARKET

Reduced cargoes from Japan are expected to keep premiums for diesel and jet fuel high as several other refinery halts for maintenance in Asia have curbed supply.

Premiums for jet fuel rose to a four-year high last week, while 10 ppm sulphur diesel premiums soared to a 15-month high in mid-July. QJET-SIN-DIF QGO10-SIN-DIF

Traders do not expect the situation to ease until mid- to late August, when Royal Dutch Shell completes maintenance at a crude unit and other secondary units at its 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery.

More supply from India and South Korea might remain in Asia from late August as European demand for those cargoes will start to fall once peak summer demand and the Olympics Games are over, they said.

"It's very difficult to buy cheap barrels in the market now, so I hope the market starts to ease soon," said a Singapore-based trader. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Chris Lewis)