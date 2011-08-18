TOKYO Aug 19 Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Government draft eyes urging automakers to improve energy mileage by 24 percent (Nikkei)

-- Government ready to approve resumption of cattle shipments from Fukushima, Miyagi prefectures (Asahi)

-- Subsidies and tax revenues related to nuclear power stations and facilities amount to 2.5 trillion yen in Japan since 1966 (Mainichi)

-- Auto tax revenues in three prefectures hit hardest by March disaster expected to fall by 11 billion yen in fiscal 2011/12 (Yomiuri)