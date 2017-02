TOKYO , Sept 28 Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Japan to trim planned quake-relief tax hike to 9.2 trillion yen (Nikkei, Asahi)

?- Income tax hike in quake-relief plan may span more than 10 years (Mainichi)

- Government to sell shareholding in Japan Tobacco to secure part of funds to finance quake-reconstruction (Yomiuri)