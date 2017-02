TOKYO , Sept 29 Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Parliament to set up investigation panel on nuclear accident (Asahi)

-- Government panel calls for law revisions for disaster preparedness assuming larger quakes, tsunami than before (Mainichi)

-- Panasonic to expand production of lithium ion batteries in China to 50 percent of global output (Nikkei)

-- Nationwide survey shows 20 percent of landslide-prone locations not designated as hazardous (Yomiuri)