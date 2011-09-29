Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Noda government aims to turn disaster-hit municipalities into special zones for reconstruction, to disburse 1.9 trillion yen in aid (Asahi)

-- Tokyo High Court rejects appeal for disclosure of secret deal document on reversion of Okinawa, saying document may have been destroyed (Mainichi)

-- Japanese companies double mergers and acquisitions of overseas businesses in April-September period on back of strong yen (Nikkei)

-- Panel estimates Tokyo Electric to face compensation payments of 4.54 trillion yen, eyes calling for doubling restructuring efforts (Yomiuri)