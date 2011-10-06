TOKYO Oct 7 Following are some of the leading
stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers,
as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- European Commission chief proposes recapitalising banks
to address euro zone crisis (Asahi)
-- Former DPJ leader Ichiro Ozawa refuses testimony over
funds scandal (Mainichi)
-- Japanese companies set up measures to mitigate impact of
yen's rise against euro (Nikkei)
-- Ozawa's defence counsel provides no explanations on
source of 400 million yen in trial over false reporting of
political funds (Yomiuri)