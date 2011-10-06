TOKYO Oct 7 Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- European Commission chief proposes recapitalising banks to address euro zone crisis (Asahi)

-- Former DPJ leader Ichiro Ozawa refuses testimony over funds scandal (Mainichi)

-- Japanese companies set up measures to mitigate impact of yen's rise against euro (Nikkei)

-- Ozawa's defence counsel provides no explanations on source of 400 million yen in trial over false reporting of political funds (Yomiuri)