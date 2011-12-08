PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- External radiation exposure of 1,730 Fukushima residents near crisis-hit nuclear plant estimated at up to 37 millisieverts per year (Asahi)
-- Decommissioning fast-breeder reactor taking half a century in northern Britain (Mainichi)
-- U.S. backs EU's road map for new framework at COP17 (Yomiuri)
-- ECB cuts interest rates in a row (Nikkei)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.