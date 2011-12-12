Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Picture scroll from ancient China designated national treasure to be exhibited in Japan next year to mark 40th anniversary of Japan-China diplomatic ties (Asahi)

-- 106 public schools using facilities of others in three disaster-hit prefectures (Mainichi)

-- F-35 to be Japan's next-generation mainstay fighter (Yomiuri)

-- European crisis putting brake on global trade growth (Nikkei)