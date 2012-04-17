GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Tokyo Governor Ishihara's remark on buying Senkaku islets causes controversy (Asahi)
- Suspended ceilings collapsed at 2,000 facilities in March 2011 disaster (Mainichi)
- Japan marks largest-ever population fall of 259,000 in 2011 (Yomiuri, Nikkei)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g