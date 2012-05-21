BRIEF-OPT Holding says shareholder EVO FUND lowers stake in co to 4.50 pct from 18.87 pct
* Says co's second major shareholder EVO FUND lowers stake in co to 4.50 percent from 18.87 percent, and becomes the fifth major shareholder, on Feb. 14
Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- Renesas to cut 6,000 jobs, seek 50 billion yen capital increase (Yomiuri)
-- Power firms to hike peak-hour charges (Nikkei)
-- Government to give up submitting bill to supervise use of medicine (Asahi)
-- Government panel to present 4 options on future electricity source as opinions are divided over use of nuclear power (Mainichi)
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB) said it was cutting the size of a planned share buyback although it will lift the offer price, as it wants to ensure that at least 25 percent of its shares are held by the public.
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 484 yen per share