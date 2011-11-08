TOKYO , Nov 9 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Olympus Corp suspected of passing investment losses to other companies to avoid reporting in financial statements (Asahi)

-- Loss-hiding practice continued by successive Olympus executives (Mainichi)

-- Ex-securities house official advised Olympus in loss cover-up (Yomiuri)

-- Olympus had more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in unrealized losses on its investments (Nikkei) ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs)