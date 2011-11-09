Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- Olympus rewarded advisory firm with preferred Gyrus shares despite auditing firm's opposition (Mainichi)
-- Police launch full investigation into Olympus asking for books (Yomiuri)
-- Yield on Italian bonds tops 7 pct (Asahi); Italian bond credibility 'in perilous waters' (Nikkei)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: