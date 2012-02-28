BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
Feb 29 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- Financial Services Agency eyes law revision to oblige audit of investment firms (Asahi)
-- Democrats eye legal duty for parliamentarians to keep secrets (Mainichi)
-- Seventy percent of firms surveyed say unable to pass on electricity rate hike (Yomiuri)
-- AIJ client roster at 94 (Nikkei)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.