BRIEF-OTCPharm 2016 sales revenue RUB 26.8 billion, up 50% YR/YR
* Says FY 2016 sales revenue 26.8 billion roubles ($467.00 million, up 50 pct versus year ago
Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- North Korea to suspend uranium enrichment, IAEA to resume monitoring (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)
-- Daiichi Sankyo to form vaccine tie-up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (Nikkei)
* Says FY 2016 sales revenue 26.8 billion roubles ($467.00 million, up 50 pct versus year ago
Feb 16 A committee of Rhoen Klinikum's supervisory board on Thursday proposed to cut the number of management board members and remove two key executives, finance chief Jens-Peter Neumann and chief operating officer Martin Menger.
* 2017 rev forecast just under estimates, but reassuring-Leerink