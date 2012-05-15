Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Public, private entities to help TEPCO to win concession in Australia gas field (Nikkei)

-- U.S. military bases remain as Okinawa marks 40th anniversary of reversion to Japan (Asahi)

-- Okinawa governor urges 'nationwide discussions' about U.S. military bases on 40th anniversary of reversion (Mainichi)