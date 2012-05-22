Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday
morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo
news agency:
-- About 70 percent of utilities' profits come from
households, although sales account for 40 percent. (Asahi)
-- Some 193 papers by a former Toho University associate
professor are believed to have false data, prompting
anesthesiologists group to launch investigation (Mainichi)
-- Fitch's Japan credit rating cut shows overseas concern
over faltering in integrated reform of tax, social security.
(Yomiuri)
-- JGC to develop cheap fuel for thermal power
generation. (Nikkei)