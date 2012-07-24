Trump policies play supporting role in 2017 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Donald Trump's name was rarely mentioned during Sunday's Academy Awards, but the U.S. president's policies were a running subtext throughout the evening.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Radioactive strontium released from tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant detected in 10 prefectures (Asahi)
- Transport ministry to ban mediation service for tour bus companies (Mainichi)
- Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to start compensation next month for evacuees of Fukushima crisis (Yomiuri)
- Toyota Motor Corp to launch car-sharing service across nation (Nikkei)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.