UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Contract workers at nuclear plants exposed to four times more radiation than regular employees (Asahi)
- 30,000 disaster-damaged houses in Miyagi prefecture excluded from public aid for reconstruction (Mainichi)
- Two prefectures to get two more upper house seats each, two prefectures each to lose two (Yomiuri)
- Medical devices maker Terumo Corp seeks merger with Olympus Corp (Nikkei)
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries' shared border, Trudeau's office said in a statement that did not give details.
